Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,112 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Oatly Group worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 4.66 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.56.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.78.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

