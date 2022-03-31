Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 14.78.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 4.66 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $775,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,848,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

