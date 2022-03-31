ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of OBSV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,283. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

