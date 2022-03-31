ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.
Shares of OBSV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,283. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
