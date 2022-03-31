Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Plans Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:OCN opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. Ocean Wilsons has a 1 year low of GBX 832 ($10.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 932.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 948.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90.
Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (Get Rating)
