Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Plans Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OCN opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. Ocean Wilsons has a 1 year low of GBX 832 ($10.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 932.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 948.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

