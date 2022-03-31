OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of OceanFirst Financial worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 137,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

OCFC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.