Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $152.60 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

