Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

