Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

