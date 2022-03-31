Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 108,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 63,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

