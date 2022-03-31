Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 108,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 63,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.
About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)
