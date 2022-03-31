Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006352 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $10.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00275501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001490 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,331 coins and its circulating supply is 563,015 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

