One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

OLP opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

