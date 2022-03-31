OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Up 59.8% in March

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $13.91 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

