Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,072.05 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $121,072.05 and approximately $27,449.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

