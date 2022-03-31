Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.