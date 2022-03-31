Oppenheimer Weighs in on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE AQUA opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

