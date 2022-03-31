Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 71,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,771. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

