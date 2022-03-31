Origin Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $821,283.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $141.77 million and $821,283.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.97 or 0.07119015 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.43 or 1.00102989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 142,771,923 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

