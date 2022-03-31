Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

