ORIX (NYSE:IX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of IX stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 588,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 235,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,973,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.