Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

OUST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $812.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.12. Ouster has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Ouster by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

