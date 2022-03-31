Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 22,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

