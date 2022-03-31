Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 793,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

