Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 793,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.