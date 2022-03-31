Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will announce $329.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.58 million to $332.90 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $265.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,396. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

