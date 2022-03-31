Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

