Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $414.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

