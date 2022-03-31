Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.80. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,800 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

