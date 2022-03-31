Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pacifico Acquisition by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAFO remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Pacifico Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

