Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $623.37. 8,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,259. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $313.27 and a 1-year high of $629.49.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

