Pamela Stephenson Sells 454 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $13,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

