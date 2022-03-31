Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,729 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

