Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 268 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 162,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,872,000 after purchasing an additional 105,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

