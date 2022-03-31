Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 857 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

