Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $137,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 56,904 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

