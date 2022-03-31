Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $29,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.