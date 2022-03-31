Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $165,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 244,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

