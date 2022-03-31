Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,169 shares of company stock worth $9,289,928. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

