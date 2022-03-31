Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 367.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Grifols by 61.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $11,042,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after buying an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

GRFS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

