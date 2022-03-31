Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $13,261,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

