Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.