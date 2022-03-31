Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.45 million, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 240,007 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

