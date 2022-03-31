Paul M. Dell Sells 79,124 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

