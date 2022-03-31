PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 10,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,606. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,650 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 265,989 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

