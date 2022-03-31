Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $63.10 million. Paya reported sales of $55.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paya by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paya by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter.

PAYA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 1,084,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,362. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

