Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

