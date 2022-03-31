Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
