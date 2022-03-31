Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $140.64 and last traded at $140.47, with a volume of 8782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

