Pendragon (LON:PDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.60

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.37), with a volume of 7051563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pendragon from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.08. The stock has a market cap of £391.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

