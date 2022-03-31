Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.85. 7,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

