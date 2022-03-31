Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

