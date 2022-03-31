Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

