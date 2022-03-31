Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 1,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,737. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

